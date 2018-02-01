The Ministry of Education says that all government schools will be closed on Friday (February 9) in view of the 2018 Local Authorities Election being held on the following day.

In addition to this 19 schools and two colleges of education will be closed from today and Friday (9) as they will be used for accepting and distributing ballot boxes and other necessary documents related to the election. (See below for list of schools)

All schools will be reopened for studies on February 12.

List of Schools

1. D.S. Senanayake College, Colombo

2. Royal College, Colombo

3. Gnanodaya Maha Vidyalaya, Kalutara

4. St. John’s Maha Vidyalaya, Kalutara

5. Ranabima Royal College, Kandy

6. Sri Sangamitta Balika National School, Matale

7. Gamini National School, Nuwara Eliya

8. Southland Balika, Galle

9. Suchi National School, Hambantota

10. Madhya Maha Vidyalayam, Jaffna

11. Hindu College, Batticaloa

12. Vipulananda MV, Trincomalee

13. Maliyadeva Balika Vidyalaya, Kurunegala

14. Sir John Kothalawala College, Kurunegala

15. Hindu College, Puttalam

16. Anuradhapura Madya Maha Vidyalaya

17. Viharamahadevi Balika Maha Vidyalaya, Badulla

18. Royal College, Badulla

19. Swarnajayanthi Madya Maha Vidyalaya, Kegalle

Colleges of Education

1. Siyane National College of Education, Paththala Gedara

2. Pulathisipura National College of Education, Polonnaruwa