In addition to this 19 schools and two colleges of education will be closed from today and Friday (9) as they will be used for accepting and distributing ballot boxes and other necessary documents related to the election. (See below for list of schools)
All schools will be reopened for studies on February 12.
List of Schools
1. D.S. Senanayake College, Colombo
2. Royal College, Colombo
3. Gnanodaya Maha Vidyalaya, Kalutara
4. St. John’s Maha Vidyalaya, Kalutara
5. Ranabima Royal College, Kandy
6. Sri Sangamitta Balika National School, Matale
7. Gamini National School, Nuwara Eliya
8. Southland Balika, Galle
9. Suchi National School, Hambantota
10. Madhya Maha Vidyalayam, Jaffna
11. Hindu College, Batticaloa
12. Vipulananda MV, Trincomalee
13. Maliyadeva Balika Vidyalaya, Kurunegala
14. Sir John Kothalawala College, Kurunegala
15. Hindu College, Puttalam
16. Anuradhapura Madya Maha Vidyalaya
17. Viharamahadevi Balika Maha Vidyalaya, Badulla
18. Royal College, Badulla
19. Swarnajayanthi Madya Maha Vidyalaya, Kegalle
Colleges of Education
1. Siyane National College of Education, Paththala Gedara
2. Pulathisipura National College of Education, Polonnaruwa