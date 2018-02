The Government’s Official News Portal of Sri Lanka, NEWS.LK has made arrangements to immediately publish the official results of the LG polls simultaneous with the announcement with the Election Commission and instant results can be obtained at www.elections.news.lk .

Meanwhile, the Department of Government Information has made arrangements to issue the official results of the election to all print media via emails.

For future details on this arrangement, the print media are kindly requested to contact Mr. L.P. Thilakaratne, Head of Publicity Branch of the department on 011 – 2 512 017 or 077 – 2 603 545.