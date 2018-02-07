The LG polls will be held to elect members for 340 Local Government bodies under the newly implemented election system.
The Election Commission has urged all voters to mark their respective ballot box with an X against the selected party symbol.
Polling for the Local Government election began at 7.00am today (10), at 13,374 polling centres across the island.
The LG polls will be held to elect members for 340 Local Government bodies under the newly implemented election system.
The Election Commission has urged all voters to mark their respective ballot box with an X against the selected party symbol.
February 10, 2018, 2:45 pm
February 10, 2018, 12:41 pm
February 10, 2018, 11:07 am
February 10, 2018, 11:03 am
February 10, 2018, 4:48 am
February 10, 2018, 1:00 am
February 9, 2018, 10:28 am
February 8, 2018, 2:57 pm
February 8, 2018, 10:43 am
February 7, 2018, 2:23 pm