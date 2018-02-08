Maha Siva Rathri is recognised as a sacred night adored by God Shiva, one Hindus all over the world celebrate with much devotion and special offerings.

On this night of reverence, a lamp aimed at dispelling the darkness of ignorance and heralding in wisdom, is lit. It is believed that a meaningful Maha Siva Rathri Day brings spiritual enlightenment.

Many cultural pursuits and activities are also performed in acknowledgement of Maha Shiva Rathri, known as the night of God Shiva's dance.

As a community with a long history of co-existance and peace, Sri Lankan Hindus believe in a cherished compassion towards all beings.

Their sacred day is also an opportunity for all of us to renew ties of friendship and unity while celebrating cultural differences in a spirit of harmony and fellowship.

Let it truly shine a light of understanding among us all.

I take this opportunity to wish all Hindu devotees a blessed Maha Siva Rathri Day.

Ranil Wickremesinghe

Prime Minister