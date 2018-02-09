A new camera system has been installed to monitor the speeding on the expressways and it will be operational from today, the Road Development Authority says.





About 27 percent of the accidents annually occur on the highways are due to excessive speed, according to the Road Development Authority.



The new system is being implemented through the Highway Police Traffic and Patrolling Unit to control the dangerous situation.





The camera system will monitor the speed of the vehicles and record the speed of vehicles violating speed limits with the photo of the vehicle. The computers at exit points will print the information such as the plate number, observation time and speed at the time. The automatic monitoring of speed will be carried out in the night as well.