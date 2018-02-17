The Municipal Council Ordinance, Urban Councils Ordinance and the Pradeshiya Sabha Act are to be amended to keep with the needs of the time.





Local Government and Provincial Councils Minister Faiszer Mustapha presenting the paper to Cabinet this week said recommendations made from the Commission on Local Government Reforms published in Parliament Session Report No 1 of 1991 and a committee appointed to look into amendments and headed by President’s Counsel Saliya Peiris would be taken into account when amending these acts.





The amendments would ensure people-friendly democratic governance, said the minister further in his Cabinet paper and noted that these amendments would be brought to local authorities established under the new local authorities electoral system.