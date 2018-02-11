The first batch of Sri Lanka Army's 12th Force Protection Company (FPC) for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) left the country for their mission on Sunday (18th February).

According to Army media, the first advance party of the FPC contingent includes two Officers and fourteen Other Rank personnel. Sri Lanka's 150-strong Army contingent is made up of 10 Officers and 140 Other Rank personnel drawn from 13 Regiments. It will serve in the UNIFIL for one year.





The FPU in is responsible for security and VIP duties at the UNIFIL Force Headquarters in Naquoura and controls all the access routes to the UNIFIL Headquarters and is under command to the Force Headquarters Support Unit (FHQSU) which is directly under the Force Commander. Since 2010, Sri Lanka Army has dispatched 11 contingents to serve in Lebanon at the request of the UNIFIL.





The second group of the 12th FPU contingent will leave for Lebanon on Monday (19) while the remaining group is scheduled to leave on 6th March.