Lie utenant General Mahesh Senanayake, Commander of the Army who was in Kukuleganga on Saturday (17) to attend the closing ceremony of the Regimental Sergeants Majors’ resident workshop, took time off to call at the nearby Institute of Peace Support Operations Training Sri Lanka (IPSOTSL) at Kukuleganga.

During his visit to the IPSOTSL, he received a briefing from the Commandant, IPSOTSL, Brigadier Prasad Pathirathne on current roles and tasks of the IPSOTSL.

Afterwards, the Commander, together with several Senior Officers took a first-hand view of the premises and saw for himself how IPSOTSL training sessions are conducted.

He also left his signature in the Visitors’ Book before he left the IPSOTSL premises.

Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake, Commander of the Army has now taken steps to set up a separate Directorate of Overseas Operations in the Army with a view to further promoting foreign UN deployments.