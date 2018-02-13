The Speaker Karu Jayasuriya urge the speaker of the People's Majlis Abdulla Maseeh Mohamed to prevail upon the relevant authorities in the Maldives including all parties concerned to find peaceful solutions through dialogue that would ensure a functioning Majlis where elected Members are able to fulfill their constitutional duties, and reassure the people of the Maldives that elections will be free and fair and that fundamental freedoms, democracy, security, stability and prosperity will be guaranteed.

He made this request by writing a letter in my capacity as the Chair of the Association of the SAARC Speakers and Parliamentarians, to share the concerns of the Association, regarding the evolving situation in the Maldives, where democratic norms and parliamentary practices appear to be in peril at this time.

Mr.Juayasuriya Further add the South Asia Region, as you are aware Excellency, values its democratic credentials and draws inspiration from the SAARC Charter of Democracy as well, and the Association of SAARC Speakers and Parliamentarians always works with this recognition. The Association provides for the Speakers and Parliamentarians, a forum for the exchange of ideas and information on Parliamentary procedures and practices of the region. Therefore. the Association deems it would be failing in its duty if it does not approach you regarding it’s concern at this time, regarding, the noted for ensuring and upholding fundamental democratic practices, rule of law, good governance, principles enshrined in the Constitution and safeguarding the separation of powers in the Maldives, which, if secured, would in turn serve to strengthen us all in the region.

Excellency, recent developments in the Maldives including the declaration of emergency and arrests, and disrespect of the Supreme Court's rulings, threaten constitution principles and undermine the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary. These developments also impact negatively on credible and inclusive pre-election processes with the full participation of all political parties in the country

The Association considers the Maldives as an important member in its fold, and is therefore deeply concerned about the current and evolving situation in the country which impact negatively on the region.

We therefore urge you, Excellency as the speaker of the People's Majlis to prevail upon the relevant authorities in the Maldives including all parties concerned to find peaceful solutions through dialogue that would ensure a functioning Majlis where elected Members are able to fulfill their constitutional duties, and reassure the people of the Maldives that elections will be free and fair and that fundamental freedoms, democracy, security, stability and prosperity will be guaranteed.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration speaker Jayasuriya also promised.