The ‘Reconciliation Channel, a new Tamil language channel under the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) was launched yesterday, presided over by President Maithripala Sirisena.

This new channel was launched to promote the government’s reconciliation program and it will have programs catering to Tamil speaking people and showcase items that reflect their religious, national and cultural identities.

Ministers Mangala Samaraweera and Mano Ganesan,State Minister A.H.M.Fowzie, Deputy Minister Karunaratne Paranawithana. MPs M.A.Sumanthiran,Angajan Ramanathan and Cader Musthapha, Ambassadors, representatives of international organisations, government officers, Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation Chairman Attorney at Law Ravi Jayawardena, Director General Thusitha Malewwathanthri, Working Director Amal Gajamanage and other invitees participated in the event.