The Army denies any terrorist involvement in the incident, where a fire, followed by an explosion occurred in a private passenger bus travelling from Jaffna to Diyatalawa causing injuries to 19 passengers this morning (21) around 5.45 am while it was plying in the general area of Kahagolla, Diyatalawa.



Answering the questions raised by the media persons at the weekly Cabinet Press briefing held at the Department of Government Information auditorium today, the Army Spokesman Brigadier Sumith Atapattu said that the bus after reaching Bandarawela town has transferred the passengers bound for Diyatalawa to another private bus before the incident took place.

Among the passengers were 7 Army personnel and 5 Air Force personnel. The condition of 2 Army personnel is reportedly critical. The injured have been rushed to Diyatalawa Hospital.

Police investigations are in progress.