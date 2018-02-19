The second stage of the Delft Jetty Project which was completed by the Sri Lanka Navy was declared open during a ceremony on Wednesday (21st Feb.). With the completion of the second stage, the Jetty will have a depth of two meters and will allow fishing trawlers, passenger ferries and the sea ambulance to dock with ease.





Sri Lanka Navy undertook the construction of the Jetty with financial provisions being made by the Ministry of Prison Reforms, Rehabilitation, Resettlement and Hindu Religious Affairs. Under the first phase 101 feet long and 31 feet wide pier was constructed and was vested on the public in March last year (2017).





This Jetty will ease the mobility of the people of the islet to and from the mainland and will also be a boon to the economic rejuvenation of the Northern Peninsula. This is yet another community welfare-oriented project which had seen the utilization of the expertise and manpower of the Sri Lanka Navy being put to use to uplift the living standards of the Northern masses.





The ceremony on Wednesday was attended by senior Naval and state officials including the Commander Northern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Jayantha De Silva and the District Secretary of Jaffna, N. Vethanayahan.