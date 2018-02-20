This Court of Inquiry is expected to submit its findings and the report within a few days to the Commander of the Army.
Other serving members in the Court of Inquiry are Brigadier E.R.P Weerawardane, Brigadier Administration and Quartering, SFHQ-Cen, Brigadier P.M.L Chandrasiri, Commandant, Marksmanship and Sniper Training School (MSTS), Colonel P.P.A Perera, Colonel General Staff, Sri Lanka Army Training Command (ARTRAC), Lieutenant Colonel H.D.J.P Weeratunga, Commanding Officer, 7 Sri Lanka Signal Corps (SLSC) and Major N.A.B.M.S Nisshanka, Research Officer, Nuclear Biological and Chemical Wing at the Centre for Research and Development.