A high level six-member Court of Inquiry (CoI) of senior Army Officers, chaired by Major General Rukmal Dias, Commander, Security Forces - Central (SF-Cen) and Colonel Commandant, Military Intelligence Corps (MIC) has been appointed by the Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake to look into all aspects, related to the bus explosion at Kahagolla, Diyatalawa, in which several Army, Air Force personnel and civilians were seriously injured.

This Court of Inquiry is expected to submit its findings and the report within a few days to the Commander of the Army.

Other serving members in the Court of Inquiry are Brigadier E.R.P Weerawardane, Brigadier Administration and Quartering, SFHQ-Cen, Brigadier P.M.L Chandrasiri, Commandant, Marksmanship and Sniper Training School (MSTS), Colonel P.P.A Perera, Colonel General Staff, Sri Lanka Army Training Command (ARTRAC), Lieutenant Colonel H.D.J.P Weeratunga, Commanding Officer, 7 Sri Lanka Signal Corps (SLSC) and Major N.A.B.M.S Nisshanka, Research Officer, Nuclear Biological and Chemical Wing at the Centre for Research and Development.