President Maithripala Sirisena carried out a Cabinet reshuffle at the Presidential Secretariat today. Under the new reshuffle six Ministers of Cabinet, three State Ministers and one Deputy Minister were sworn in before the President.

The Following is the list of Ministers who were sworn in their new portfolios:

Cabinet Ministers

Ranil Wickremesinghe - Minister of Law and Order

Lakshman Kiriella - Minister of Public Enterprises and Kandy Development

Kabir Hashim - Minister of Higher Education and Highways

Sagala Ratnayake - Minister of Youth Affairs and Southern Development

Harin Fernando - Minister of Digital Infrastructure and Foreign Employment

Ravindra Samaraweera- Minister of Wildlife and Sustainable Development



State Ministers



Piyasena Gamage- State Minister of Youth Affairs and Southern Development

Ajith P Perera - State Minister of Prison Reforms, Rehabilitation and Drug Prevention

Harsha de Silva - State Minister of National Policies and Economic Affairs

Deputy Ministers

J.C. Alawathuwala- Deputy Minister of Home Affairs





Expressing his views at this event, the President said that in the future subject areas of some Ministries will be changed and will comes under purview of more appropriate institutions.

He also said that cabinet reshuffle of UPFA Ministers will be done within the next two weeks and further said that necessary changes to be made in State institutions and Corporations in the future to enhance efficiency.

President Sirisena said that the future plans of the government will be implement successfully for the betterment of the public while doing the necessary alterations and rectifications taking into the consideration of the message the people given to the government.