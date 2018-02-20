The Following is the list of Ministers who were sworn in their new portfolios:
Cabinet Ministers
Ranil Wickremesinghe - Minister of Law and Order
Lakshman Kiriella - Minister of Public Enterprises and Kandy Development
Kabir Hashim - Minister of Higher Education and Highways
Sagala Ratnayake - Minister of Youth Affairs and Southern Development
Harin Fernando - Minister of Digital Infrastructure and Foreign Employment
Ravindra Samaraweera- Minister of Wildlife and Sustainable Development
State Ministers
Piyasena Gamage- State Minister of Youth Affairs and Southern Development
Ajith P Perera - State Minister of Prison Reforms, Rehabilitation and Drug Prevention
Harsha de Silva - State Minister of National Policies and Economic Affairs
Deputy Ministers
J.C. Alawathuwala- Deputy Minister of Home Affairs
Expressing his views at this event, the President said that in the future subject areas of some Ministries will be changed and will comes under purview of more appropriate institutions.
He also said that cabinet reshuffle of UPFA Ministers will be done within the next two weeks and further said that necessary changes to be made in State institutions and Corporations in the future to enhance efficiency.
President Sirisena said that the future plans of the government will be implement successfully for the betterment of the public while doing the necessary alterations and rectifications taking into the consideration of the message the people given to the government.