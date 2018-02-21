233 new recruits in the Course No 98 passed out in a smart parade upon completion of their six-month long basic Recruit Training at the Recruit Training School in Boossa, Galle during a formal ceremony on Saturday (24th Feb.).



The military formalities and the ceremonial Passing out Parade, assumed the form of a cultural pageant, coloured by displays of physical training, band playing, Taekwondo, drills, etc amidst a large gathering of parents, relatives and friends.



Major General Sudath Perera, General Officer Commanding, 58 Division took part in the ceremony as the Chief Guest at the invitation of the Commandant, SLLI Training School, Lieutenant Colonel Malcom Gunasekara.



Recruit S.R.P.K Sinharage received the trophy in the Best Recruit category while the Recruit H.R.K Jayaweera was named as the Fittest Recruit. The Best Shooter award was clinched by the Recruit D.M.L Lakmal.



Recruit S.R.P.K Sinharage received the symbolic cane and the trophy from the Chief Guest as the Best Recruit by achieving the highest aggregate marks for all theoretical and practical disciplines during training.



Senior Officers, Officers, Other Ranks, parents, relatives and friends of new recruits participated in the ceremony.