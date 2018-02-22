The Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) will be celebrating its 67th Anniversary on 02nd March (2018). As a part of its 'Air Force Day' celebrations the SLAF will be conducting its annual cycling race, 'Guwan Hamuda Papedi Sawariya 2018' in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of Sri Lanka for the 19th consecutive year.

'Guwan Hamuda Papedi Sawariya' is one of the main annual cycle races to be held in the country. The three-day race will see cyclists including top seeds in the national rankings compete with each other for the championship trophy. This year the race will commence on the 02nd (March 2018) from Air Force Headquarters in Colombo. Competitors have to cover a distance of 447.4 Km passing through Puttalam, Hingurakgoda, Polonnaruwa and Batticaloa before reaching the finish line in front of the Youth Centre in Ampara where the main Air Force Day Exposition and Tattoo is scheduled to be held this year. The women's event will be conducted from Batticaloa to Ampara on 04th March.

The Air Force Tattoo will be held at the SLAF Station Ampara from 03rd to 05th (March 2018). A special line of events including air craft fly past, aero and parachute displays, cultural, drill and band displays and Special Forces displays will be held during this period. The Tattoo will be open to the public from 2 pm to 11 pm and entrance will be free of charge.

A press briefing was held in this regard at the SLAF Headquarters on Thursday (22nd February) with the presence of senior SLAF officers and Cycling Federation officials