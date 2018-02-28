On successful completion of their arduous training, sixteen (16) officers and hundred and twenty three (123) sailors belonging to the third batch of Sri Lanka Navy Marine Battalion passed out at the Marine Battalion Headquarters in Sampoor, Trincomalee yesterday (27 February).

The Passing out Parade (POP) coincided with the insignia pinning on SLN Marines was graced by Commander Eastern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Nimal Sarathsena, as the Chief Guest. The POP that had been organized on a colourful note also saw the exceptional skills of Navy Marines who staged a fraction of their mastery in front of the crowd of onlookers.

Director General Personnel, Rear Admiral Sujeewa Perera, Director Naval Land Operations, Commodore Udeni Serasinghe, Commandant SLNS Vidura, Captain (NP) Sumithra Fonseka and a host of senior officers attached to the Eastern Naval Command were present on this occasion.