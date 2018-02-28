Co-cabinet spokesman Minister Gayantha Karunathileka said that the after consideration of the proposal presented by Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera and Rural Economic Affairs Minister P. Harrison, the Cabinet approved the following certified prices for the purchase of paddy from necessary districts:
Nadu - Rs 38 per kg
Samba – Rs 41 per kg
Keeri Samba – Rs 41 per kg
The government will purchase the paddy through the intervention of the Paddy Marketing Board and respective district secretaries.