This project was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of the previous government in 2011 and the purpose of this project is to solve the drinking water problems of the people in Rajanganaya, Nochchiyagama, and Thambuttegama areas facing CKDu.
The proposed Rajanganaya Drinking Water Project has been temporarily stopped by the government, Anuradhapura District Secretary, R.M. Wanninayake, told NEWS.LK.
