The Sri Lanka Air Force celebrates its 67th Anniversary today (2nd Mar.). In upholding its tradition of rich history, the "AIR FORCE DAY" is the premier event in its calendar. The event is celebrated with great pomp and pageantry this year.

The Sri Lanka Air Force was formed on the 02nd of March 1951 as the Royal Ceylon Air Force and when Sri Lanka became a republic in 1972 the Royal Ceylon Air Force was re-designated as the Sri Lanka Air Force.

In the 67 years that ensured, the Sir Lanka Air Force has come under the leadership of 15 commanders. Today its leadership is in the able hand of its 16th commander Air Marshal Kapila Jayampathy.

An Air Tattoo will be held from 3rd to 5th March 2018 at SLAF Ampara and will showcase stalls from various units and formations of the Air Force coupled with a Kiddies Play area and food stalls.

The 67th Anniversary Tattoo will show case the SLAF's military proficiency as well as her capabilities to handle its role in the national and regional landscape. It will showcase the multipurpose air assets in her inventory and demonstrate to the public its capabilities in offensive roles, in providing humanitarian assistance in times of natural and man-made disasters as well as in helping to stabilize and shape the international landscape.

The Lineup of events for each day will include a Fly Past, Aerobatic Displays, a Parachute Display, a Display by Regimental Special Forces, and Air Dog Show, a Band and Drill Display, a Cultural Show and a Musical Extravaganza. The day's proceedings will start at 2.00 p.m. and conclude at 11.00 p.m. and entrance will be Free of Charge.