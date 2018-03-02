Sri Lanka Navy Ship (SLNS) Samudura and SLNS Suranimila yesterday (2nd Mar.) left for India from the port of Trincomalee to attend a congregation of littoral navies; popularly known as MILAN conducted biennially by Indian Navy. The two ships set sail from the home port having performed formalities in accordance with naval traditions.

A host of senior naval officers including Deputy Area Commander Eastern Naval Area, Commodore Merril Sudarshana was also present on this occasion. Deputy Area Commander extended best wishes to the Commanding Officers and crew members of the two ships on tour. The touring ships are scheduled to arrive at Visakhapatnam port, India on 6th March.

The ships’ crew is comprised of 284 naval personnel including 27 officers and 06 Midshipmen.

MILAN 2018 is being held at Port Blair from 6th to 13th March 2018. With the underlying theme of 'Friendship across the Seas', MILAN 2018 will witness a diverse mix of professional exercises and seminars, social events and sporting fixtures. The interactions during MILAN encompass sharing of views and ideas on maritime good - order and enhancing regional cooperation for combating unlawful activities at sea.



The two SLN ships are expected to return home on completion of tour events on 14th of this month.