Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe fulfilling a promise made during the recent local government election undertook an inspection tour of the Oluvil Harbor on Sunday.

During the Prime Minister's tour, more attention was paid on operating the Oluvil Harbor as a commercially profitable port.

The Prime Minister reviewed the future measures need to be taken to modernize the port with deepening certain areas of the harbor and to develop the tourism industry in the vicinity of the harbor.

It was also decided to appoint an inter-ministerial committee to formulate plans to streamline the operations of the Oluvil harbor and submit the observations to the cabinet.

Following the tour in the harbor, the Prime Minister attended a discussion with several citizen groups in Ampara area on a request made by them.