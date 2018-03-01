The Sri Lankan government earned Rs. 32 billion from seafood exports last year, said Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development Minister Mahinda Amaraweera.

He said that the export of sea fish earned Rs 28,680 million last year, while ornamental fish exports earned Rs 1,670 million. The export of prawns earned Rs 1,931 million, while the export of fresh-water prawns earned Rs 154 million. The minister also said that seaweed exports earned Rs 5.3 million.

The minister made these revelations during a meeting held with a group of seafood exporters at the ministry auditorium, recently.

The minister also that the government would provide more facilities to enhance seafood exports and added that there is a possibility of making it the third-largest export in the country.