State ued by the Department of Government Information, Sri Lanka with regard to the violent incidents in Digana, Kandy.

A police curfew was imposed in the Kandy District until Tuesday 6th March morning. The Police put on alert to ensure that the enforcement of the law proceeds without hindrance and the situation does not spiral into an inter-communal conflagration.

The Government appeals to all parties and especially the general public to act with responsibility and remain calm. The suspects have been arrested and the law will take its course.

Sudarshana Gunawardena,

Director General of Government Information,

Department of Government Information,

05th March 2018

