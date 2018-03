Finance and Media Minister Mangala Samaraweera yesterday said that inciting racial violence must be made a non bailable offence.

Minister Samaraweera in a Tweeter message following the unfortunate incident that took place in Digana said that politicians who give leadership to such racial violence should be deprived of their civic rights.

“Enough is enough. Inciting racial violence must be made a non bailable offence and politicians who give leadership to such violence should be deprived of their civic rights,” he message said.