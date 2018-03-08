He was sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat, the PMD said. Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghse and President’s Secretary Austin Fernando also participated to this occasion.
Minister Ranjith Madduma Bandara was sworn in as the new Minister of Law and Order, a short while ago. He is the current cabinet minister of Minister of Public Administration and Management.
He was sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat, the PMD said. Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghse and President’s Secretary Austin Fernando also participated to this occasion.
