The main suspect in connection with the recent incidents of violence in the Kandy district was arrested yesterday by the Terrorism Investigations Division (TID) of the Police.

According to Police Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara, Vidanapathiranage Amith Jeewan Weerasinghe believed to be the main suspect and his main associate Nasnarampattige Sumedha Suraweera were arrested from the Digana and Poojapitiya areas, yesterday morning in a special operation carried out by the TID.

“A total of 10 suspects were arrested,” he said. A 14 day detention order was issued under emergency regulations on 10 suspects arrested in connection with the violent incidents in Kandy, the Police said. They were brought to Colombo for further questioning.

Gunasekara pointed out that while the main suspects were from Kandy, all others arrested were from various areas across the island.

“The Police have uncovered how they planned these attacks and their future plans,” SP Gunasekara said adding that the TID is now uncovering more information in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Police have up to date arrested 71 persons for engaging in violent and disruptive acts.

According to the Spokesperson, 45 incidents of damage to houses and businesses have been reported to the Police while four places of worship have been attacked according to reports.

“Eleven incidents of damage to vehicles have been reported as well,” he said. “Two deaths have been reported while 10 persons have been injured,” Police said.

The curfew was also re-imposed from 6 pm yesterday till 6 am today on the orders of Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara.