Sri Lanka Air Force Excellence Awards 2017 was held at the Eagles’ Lagoon View Banquet Hall at Katunayake on 6th March with the participation of the Commander of the Air Force, Air Marshal Kapila Jayampathy.

At this year’s award ceremony, Flight Sergeant Susantha HT (Aero Engine Fitter) of No 2 Squadron SLAF Base Katunayake and Corporal Rukshani (Ops Guard) at SLAF Combat Training School Diyatalawa were named the Most Outstanding Airman and Airwoman for the Year 2017.

The team from E & TE Wing SLAF Base Rathmalana won the "Most Outstanding Research Team" award. The team won this award for the research on manufacturing of an “Automated Weather Station”.

The award for the Best Quality Control Circle (QCC) which was introduced in 2016 was won by the QCC on energy conservation named “Correct Turn – 2” forwarded by SLAF Station Ampara.

The Chief of Staff, Air Vice Sumangala Dias, Members of the Air Force Board of Management, Senior Officers of the SLAF, Officers and other ranks, family members of the winners participated for the event.

Best Aero Engine Tradesman

Flight Sergeant Susantha HP (Aero Eng)



Best Aero Engine Tradeswoman

Corporal Priyadarshani LMS (Aero E&I)



Best General Engine Tradesman

Flight Sergeant Kumara HMJA (Surface Tech)



Best E&T Tradesman

Sgt Jayasekara JAPS (Tele Supsr)



Best E&T Tradeswoman

LAC Bandara RMKGNJ (Telephonist)



Best Log Tradesman

Warrant Officer Jayakody (Ground Stewards)



Best Log Tradeswoman

Corporal De Silva BN (Log Assistant)



Best Admin Tradesman

Warrant Officer WPLP Jayawardane (Account Assistant)



Best Admin Tradeswoman

Flight Sergeant Pathirana AI (Account Assistant)



Best Ground Operations Tradesman

Flight Sergeant Pushpa Kumara (Operations Ground)



Best Ground Operations Tradeswoman

Corporal Rukshani DCK (Operations Ground)



Best Civil Engineering Tradesman

Flight Sergeant Samarapperuma SAL (Electronic Technician)



Best Civil Engineering Tradeswoman

Sergeant Swarnamali WT (Draughtswoman)



Best Health Service Tradesman

Flight Sergeant Perera HATS (PHI)



Best Health Service Tradeswoman

Corporal Samanmalee PHAC (Certified Nurse)



Best Provost Tradesman

Warrant Officer MAMS De Silva (Provost)



Best Provost Tradeswoman

Corporal Herath RHMAS (Police)



Best Performing Arts Tradeswoman

Corporal Pulleperuma MM (Musician)



Best Physical Training Tradesman

Warrant Officer WMRP Fernando (Physical Training Instructor)



Best Physical Training Tradeswoman

Leading Aircraftswoman Silva ASM (Physical Training Instructor)



Best Support Service

Warrant Officer WS De Silva (D of Trg Supsr)