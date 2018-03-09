At this year’s award ceremony, Flight Sergeant Susantha HT (Aero Engine Fitter) of No 2 Squadron SLAF Base Katunayake and Corporal Rukshani (Ops Guard) at SLAF Combat Training School Diyatalawa were named the Most Outstanding Airman and Airwoman for the Year 2017.
The team from E & TE Wing SLAF Base Rathmalana won the "Most Outstanding Research Team" award. The team won this award for the research on manufacturing of an “Automated Weather Station”.
The award for the Best Quality Control Circle (QCC) which was introduced in 2016 was won by the QCC on energy conservation named “Correct Turn – 2” forwarded by SLAF Station Ampara.
The Chief of Staff, Air Vice Sumangala Dias, Members of the Air Force Board of Management, Senior Officers of the SLAF, Officers and other ranks, family members of the winners participated for the event.
Best Aero Engine Tradesman
Flight Sergeant Susantha HP (Aero Eng)
Best Aero Engine Tradeswoman
Corporal Priyadarshani LMS (Aero E&I)
Best General Engine Tradesman
Flight Sergeant Kumara HMJA (Surface Tech)
Best E&T Tradesman
Sgt Jayasekara JAPS (Tele Supsr)
Best E&T Tradeswoman
LAC Bandara RMKGNJ (Telephonist)
Best Log Tradesman
Warrant Officer Jayakody (Ground Stewards)
Best Log Tradeswoman
Corporal De Silva BN (Log Assistant)
Best Admin Tradesman
Warrant Officer WPLP Jayawardane (Account Assistant)
Best Admin Tradeswoman
Flight Sergeant Pathirana AI (Account Assistant)
Best Ground Operations Tradesman
Flight Sergeant Pushpa Kumara (Operations Ground)
Best Ground Operations Tradeswoman
Corporal Rukshani DCK (Operations Ground)
Best Civil Engineering Tradesman
Flight Sergeant Samarapperuma SAL (Electronic Technician)
Best Civil Engineering Tradeswoman
Sergeant Swarnamali WT (Draughtswoman)
Best Health Service Tradesman
Flight Sergeant Perera HATS (PHI)
Best Health Service Tradeswoman
Corporal Samanmalee PHAC (Certified Nurse)
Best Provost Tradesman
Warrant Officer MAMS De Silva (Provost)
Best Provost Tradeswoman
Corporal Herath RHMAS (Police)
Best Performing Arts Tradeswoman
Corporal Pulleperuma MM (Musician)
Best Physical Training Tradesman
Warrant Officer WMRP Fernando (Physical Training Instructor)
Best Physical Training Tradeswoman
Leading Aircraftswoman Silva ASM (Physical Training Instructor)
Best Support Service
Warrant Officer WS De Silva (D of Trg Supsr)