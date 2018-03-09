The visiting Under-Secretary General l (USG) for Political Affairs Mr. Jeffrey Feltman met the Secretary to the Ministry of Defense Mr. Kapila Waidyaratne PC at the Ministry today (March09th)

During the ensuing discussion matters relating to the national reconciliation process including land release was taken up for discussion. The Under- Secretary General was briefed on the progress of the reconciliation process and its current status. Mr. Feltman was pleased with the actions taken in this regard.

The Director (Asia and Pacific) DPA, Ms. Mari Yamashita, Reconciliation and Development Advisor, UN Sri Lanka, Ms. Gita Sabharwal and Secretary to USG, DPA, Ms. Mary Sack accompanied the Under-Secretary General during his visit to the Ministry.

Mr. Jeffrey Feltman assumed office as the Under-Secretary General (USG) for Political Affairs on 02nd July 2012. As Under-Secretary General and head of the Department of Political Affairs, Mr. Feltman advises the Secretary- General on peace and security issues globally, while overseeing "good offices" initiatives and field- based political missions carrying out peacemaking, preventive diplomacy and peace-building activities in Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia. He also oversees the United Nations electoral assistance provided to dozens of its member states each year.

Senior Ministry and tri forces officers were also present at the discussion