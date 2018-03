The visiting Chief of Staff of the Joint Staff of Japan Self Defence Force Admiral Katsutoshi Kawano met the State Minister of Defence Ruwan Wijewardene at the Ministry yesterday (09th March).

During the meeting a cordial discussion was held between the State Minister and Admiral Kawano on matters of bilateral importance and mutual relevance.

Mementos were also exchanged during the occasion.

Admiral Kawano arrived in the country on an official visit on Thursday (8th).