The Sri Lanka Navy's Hydrographic Service has prepared its first nautical chart. According to Navy media, the new chart covering the 'Kachchativu' island was officially handed over to the Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Sirimevan Ranasinghe by the Navy's Chief Hydrographer, Rear Admiral Sisira Jayakody during a brief ceremony on Friday ( March9th).

Hydrography underpins almost every other activity associated with the sea, including safety of navigation, protection of marine environment, national infrastructure development, coastal zone management, marine exploration, marine resource exploitation, maritime boundary delimitation, maritime defence and security and coastal disaster management. As the country aims to become a regional maritime hub development in this sector is seen as an essential factor for achieving desired results.

The Navy' s Hydrographic Service expects to meet defence, national and other stakeholder requirements in providing navigational, hydrographic and geo-spatial information, products and services efficiently while ensuring that international obligations under SOLAS (Safety of Life at Sea) Convention are met.