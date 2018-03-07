Hydrography underpins almost every other activity associated with the sea, including safety of navigation, protection of marine environment, national infrastructure development, coastal zone management, marine exploration, marine resource exploitation, maritime boundary delimitation, maritime defence and security and coastal disaster management. As the country aims to become a regional maritime hub development in this sector is seen as an essential factor for achieving desired results.
The Navy' s Hydrographic Service expects to meet defence, national and other stakeholder requirements in providing navigational, hydrographic and geo-spatial information, products and services efficiently while ensuring that international obligations under SOLAS (Safety of Life at Sea) Convention are met.