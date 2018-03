Water supply to Wattala Pradeshiya sabha, Biyagama Pradeshiya sabha, Kelaniya Pradeshiya sabha and Peliyagoda Urban council will be disrupted for 9 hours commencing from 9 a.m. tomorrow, the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) said.

Water supply in Biyagama Pradeshiya sabha will only be affective in Gonawala road, Maguruwila road, Vijayarama road and Borelagala.

The NWSDB said that the water will be disrupted due to urgent maintenance work in pipe lines and advised the public to collect adequate amount of water prior to the water-cut