The Police Headquarters requests the victims affected by the communal clashes in Kandy to immediately lodge complaints with the police on the damages to their properties, if they have not done so already.Accordingly, complaints should be made to the relevant police stations in the area where the properties were damaged.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the National Housing Development Authority Lakvijaya Sagara Palansuriya said that the reconstruction of the residences damaged by the attacks has already begun.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who visited the violence-hit areas of Kandy on Saturday said the measures will be taken to promptly assess the damage incurred to the properties by Friday (16th) and provide compensation to the victims.