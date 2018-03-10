The two youngsters both aged 19 and from Veyangoda and Nittambuwa had been swept away to sea when they had gone for a bath at the popular beach. Life Guards at the SLCG Life Saving Point there who had been keeping vigilant watch over the crowded beach had acted swiftly and saved the two youth from being swept away to sea.

The Sri Lanka Coast Guard, which recently celebrated its eight anniversary has established a number of Life Saving Points in popular beaches around the country. These Life Saving Points are manned by well-trained SLCG Life Guards. So far, they have saved more than 980 lives including those of foreign nationals. These Life Guards are provided professional training by well qualified trainers mainly at the SLCG Training School in Balapitiya.