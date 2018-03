The water supply in Galle city area, which had been interrupted due to a fire broken out at Wakwella water supply plant in Galle will be restored by 12 noon today, Galle District Secretary S.T. Kodikara told NEWS.LK.

He said that the water purification activities at the plant have already been restored and drinking water is being distributed throughout the area using water bowsers.

Mr. Kodikara further requested the public in the area to inform their requirement to the Galle Municipal Commissioner or the Divisional Secretary of Kadawath Sathara and get the service of water bowsers.