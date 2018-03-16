The Australian Government has provided two main engines to the Sri Lanka Navy.

According to Navy media, the High Commissioner of Australia to Sri Lanka, Bryce Hutchesson handed over the two engines to the Navy's Deputy Chief of Staff and Director General Operations, Rear Admiral Piyal De Silva during a ceremony held at SLNS Dakshina in Galle recently.

The engines are intended for the Navy's ship SLNS 'Mihikatha'.

Senior Naval officers including, Commander Southern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Kapila Samaraweera, and Australian High Commission officials were also present at the occasion.