Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara appointed a special police team to assist the Presidential Commission inquiring into the allegations of large scale fraud and malpractices at SriLankan Airlines, Sri Lankan Catering Ltd and Mihin Lanka (Pvt) Ltd, during the period of January 01, 2006 to January 31, 2018.

The special Police team was appointed by IGP Jayasundara following a request made by the Commission. The Police team consisting of 10 officers is headed by Superintendent of Police Laurence.A team headed by Additional Solicitor General Neil Unamboowe will assist by representing the Attorney General.The Commission has already started accepting public complaints with regards to its mandate. A newspaper advertisement was published on March 12, providing details on the procedure to filing complaints.

The Committee includes retired Supreme Court Judge Anil Gooneratne, Court of Appeal Judge Justice Gamini Rohan Amarasekara, retired High Court Judge Piyasena Ranasinghe and former Deputy Auditor General M.D.Anthony Harold and Director General of Sri Lanka Accounting and Auditing Standards Monitoring Board (SLAASMB) W.J.K.Geeganage.