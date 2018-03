The UN Peace Keeping 'Medal Awarding Ceremony' of the third contingent of the Sri Lanka Aviation Unit of the United Nations Missions in South Sudan (UNMISS) was held on Friday (23rd March).

According to Air Force media, 85 airmen and 19 Officers of the contingent received UN Peacekeeping Medals during the parade.

The ceremony was graced by the SLAF Director Aeronautical Engineering, Air Vice Marshal MD Rathnayake. Head of the Field Office of Bor for UNMISS and the Chief Aviation Officer for UNMISS were also present at the occasion. The ceremony also included traditional cultural presentations.