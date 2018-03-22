Sri Lanka Navy's newest Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel (AOPV) built in India arrived at the Colombo Port on Monday (26th March). The new vessel is the second to be built at the Goa Shipyard Limited, India for the SLN.

Reaching home shores after making its maiden voyage from India to Sri Lanka, the vessel was accorded a traditional welcome by the SLN. Later the Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Sirimevan Ranasinghe together with senior Naval officers made an inspection visit to the vessel.

The new AOPV is the latest addition to the growing fleet of the Sri Lanka Navy. It is to receive its commissioning from the President in due course. The Navy took delivery of the vessel at an official ceremony held in India on Friday (23rd).A number of senior Naval officers were also present at the ceremony to welcome the new vessel.