The results of the GCE Ordinary Level examination 2017 were released yesterday (28 March).According to the Department of Examinations, the results can be accessed via the website http://www.doenets.lk.The Principals of schools belonging to the Colombo and Sri Jayawardenapura educational zones can obtain the result sheets from the Department of Examinations after 10 am today (29 March).The department further noted the result sheets for the schools in other educational zones will be sent by post today (29 March).

According to the 2017 GCE Ordinary Level examination results, six students have been ranked the island first.

Kasuni Seneviratne and Chamodi Subasinghe from Rathnavali Balika Vidyalaya Gampaha

Navodya Ranasinghe from High School Kandy

Limasha Amani Wimalaweera from Mahamaya Balika Vidyalaya Kandy

Randi Lakpriya from Sujatha Vidyalaya Matara

Kaveesha Prathibath from Seevali Central College Ratnapura

Nine students have been ranked the island second.

Nipuni Herath from Devi Balika Vidyalaya Colombo 08

Anisha Gunawardena from CMS Girls’ College

Risini Kumarasinghe from Samudra Devi Balika Vidyalaya Nugegoda

Kaveen Siriwardena from St. Joseph’s College Colombo

Thimantha Wickramasinghe from Bandaranayaka Vidyalaya Gampaha

Senuri Mallikarachhci from Mahinda Rajapakse Vidyalaya Homagama

Miruthi Surekshkumar from Vembadi Senior Girls School Jaffna

Nisansa Gokaralla from Hillwood College Kandy

Amandi Jayasuriya from Sujatha Balika Vidyalaya Matara

A total of 688,573 students sat for the 2017 GCE Ordinary Level examination in the year 2017. According to the Department of Examinations, the deadline to submit applications for re-correction of answer scripts is 7th of April. Further information with regards to the results can be obtained by calling the exam results center on 0112 784 208 or 0112 784 537.