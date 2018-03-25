He is also the Colonel of the Regiment, Gemunu Watch (GW) and has been serving as the Deputy Chief of Staff (DCOS) before his appointment as the COS.
He succeeded Major General Amal Karunasekara who retired recently.
Major General Dampath Fernando assumed office as the new Chief of Staff (COS) of the Army yesterday during a simple ceremony. He is the 52nd COS of the Army.
