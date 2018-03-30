This state-of-the-art three-storied Labour Office located in the Kaduruwela Town and this new building which consists of all facilities has been constructed at a cost of Rs.158 million.

Around 50,000 employees in 3,000 various institutions in Polonnaruwa District can obtain daily services through this new office.

After declare open of the new building President Sirisena wrote a note in the special guest book.

Minister of Labour, Trade Union Relations and Sabaragamuwa Development W.D.J. Seneviratna, Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, Polonnaruwa District Secretary Ranjith Ananda and public servants participated in this event.