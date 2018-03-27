The Government has not taken any decision to ban pandals and dansalas on Vesak or Poson Poya days as some media reports have announced, the Government Information Department said in a communiqué.

Local media reported Quoting Buddha Sasana Minister Gamini Jayawickrama Perera said today that the government had decided to "prohibit pandals on Vesak and Poson Poya Days to stress the need to focus on the spiritual aspect of religion rather than on mundane activities."

The statement issued by the Director General of the Department of Government Information states that the media reports quoting the Minister of Buddha Sasana were false.The government has not taken any decision to ban pandals and dansels on Vesak and Poson Poya days, and media reports published quoting Buddha Sasana and Religious Affairs Minister Gamini Jayawickrama Perera as indicative of this are false, the government stresses. There is no obstacle for any citizen or a group to hold a pandal displays and dansalas.

Buddha Sasana Minister Gamini Jayawickrama Perera has requested the public to refrain from displaying pandals and holding dansalas only during the Vesak and Poson full moon Poya days and give priority to religious observances on the given days."It does not mean that pandals and dansalas are banned," the statement said.