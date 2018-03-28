The 10th Defense Services Games- 2018 was officially declared open at the Indoor Sports Stadium of the Panagoda Army Cantonment on Tuesday (03rd April). The largest sports festival of the tri forces was declared open by the Chief of Defence Staff, Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne during a colouful ceremony last evening.

This year the Defence Services Games will see more than 1000 Army, Navy and Air Force sports personnel vying for honours in a number of sporting events including athletics, badminton, basketball, volleyball, cricket, kabaddi, karate, sailing, rugby, football, swimming, squash, table tennis, water sports, weight lifting, gymnastics and wushu etc.The Defence Service Games - 2018 is being hosted by the Sri Lanka Army.

Commander of the Army and President of the Defence Services Sports Committee (DSSC), Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake, Commander of the Air Force, Air Marshal Kapila Jayampathy, Chief of Staff of the Navy, Rear Admiral Neil Rosayro, senior tri forces officers and a large number of tri forces sportsmen and sportswomen were also present at the occasion.