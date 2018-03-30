Furthermore, Sri Lanka Railway Superintendent Vijaya Samarasinghe said that additional railway services will also function during this festive season
Special bus services and trains services will function to ease transport for people who are visiting hometowns during this Sinhala and Tamil New Year season.Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) Chairman Ramal Siriwardana said that measures have been taken to allocated 2, 000 additional busses.Apart from these special services, the usual day-to-day bus services will also function, he said.
