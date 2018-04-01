The President was warmly received by the Principal, staff members and the students when he arrived at the school premises. Later he presented prizes and awards to students who displayed outstanding results and talents.
President Maithripala Sirisena was the Chief Guest at the Prize Giving ceremony of Trinity College, Kandy.
The President was warmly received by the Principal, staff members and the students when he arrived at the school premises. Later he presented prizes and awards to students who displayed outstanding results and talents.
Chief Minister of Central Province, Sarath Ekanayake, Principal Andrew Watt, staff members, special guests, past students, parents and students were present on this occasion.
(Pix by Nissanka De Silva)PMD
April 7, 2018, 10:33 am
April 7, 2018, 10:19 am
April 6, 2018, 11:15 am
April 6, 2018, 10:36 am
April 5, 2018, 11:46 am
April 5, 2018, 10:04 am
April 4, 2018, 2:58 pm
April 4, 2018, 2:43 pm
April 1, 2018, 10:42 am
April 1, 2018, 10:30 am