Making a five-day training and goodwill visit, three Royal Thai Naval Ships arrived in the country on Friday (06th April). The ships, HTMS Bangpakong, Makutrajakumarn and Pattani were accorded a traditional welcome upon their arrival at the Colombo Port by the Sri Lanka Navy.

During their stay in the island the Thai Naval personnel on-board the three visiting ships are scheduled to take part in a number of programs including sports and cultural events organized by their local counterparts. The ships are set to leave the island on Monday (09th April).