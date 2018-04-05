Continuing their national endeavor in contributing to the agricultural development of the country, the Sri Lanka Army commenced work on two more irrigation tanks in the Pollonnaruwa District on 04th (April). According to Army media, troops had begun clearing and renovation work on the 'Meewathpura' and 'Chirana' tanks in the region.

The two historically important tanks are being developed under the 'Pibidemu Polonnaruwa' District Development Project. These tanks not only irrigate a large number of paddy lands in the region, but also satisfy the domestic water requirements of the local communities.

Over the years, these tanks have collected much silt and aquatic plants had covered large areas of the water surface, adding to the decreased water retention of the tanks. The Army had put in its man and machinery at work for the successful completion of the project, which upon completion is expected to increase irrigation capacity to more agricultural land in the region.Meanwhile, work on the 'Chandana Pokuna' tank project Hingurakgoda in Minneriya taken up by the Army is nearing completion with about 75% of the work being already completed.