The State Vesak Festival this year will be held at the Devagiri Rajamaha Viharaya in the Kurunegala district on April 28 and 29 to mark the birth of Prince Siddartha, his enlightenment and the Buddha’s Parinirvana, Buddha Sasana Minister and Sustainable Development and Wildlife Minister Gamini Jayawickrama Perera yesterday said.

He said the event would be held under the patronage of President Maitripala Sirisena and with the participation of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and other ministers and parliamentarians.

Minister made these observations during a ceremony held to issue three stamps in the denomination of Rs. 10.00, Rs. 15.00 and Rs. 35.00 and a Souvenir sheet of Rs. 60.00 to commemorate the 2562 Vesak Full Moon Poya day.

The ceremony was held at the Buddha Sasana Ministry Auditorium, Anagarika Darmapala Mawatha, Colombo 7. (CDN)