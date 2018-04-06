The Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia got off to a great start today (April 10), with Sri Lanka advancing through in the qualifying rounds of various sporting categories. Thiwanka Ranasinghe won the quarterfinals of the 46 – 49KG weight class Men’s Boxing event. He will now proceed to the quarterfinals. Ranasinghe is assured of a medal as there is no third place match in boxing, the players defeated in the semi-finals will be awarded bronze medals.

In Table Tennis, Erandi Warusawithana won against Cynthia Kwabi of Ghana (4-0) in game 1 of the Women’s singles group 3. Meanwhile, Ishara Madurangi won game 1 of the Women’s singles group 7, defeating Mauritius’s Ruqayyah Kinoo (4-1). Hansani Kapugeekiyana defeated Hareem Anwar Ali of Pakistan in the Table Tennis Women’s Singles (4-0).

In game 1 of the men’s table tennis Singles Group 12 – Imesh Ranasinghe won against Andrea Michel of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (4-0) while Buwaneka Jayasingha Mudiyanselage defeated Shaquan Hodge (4-0) in the Men’s Singles Table Tennis group 10 games. Buwaneka Goonethilleka advanced to the Men’s Singles Round of 32 in the badminton event by defeating Pakistan’s Murad Ali (2-0). Sachin Dias and Thilini Pramodhika advanced to the final 32 in the Mixed Badminton event with their win over Uganda’s Edwin Ekirin and Shammi Bangi. Rumeshika Rathnayake came in second in the Women’s 200 Metres heats. She clocked a time of 23.43 seconds, to qualify for the semi-finals.